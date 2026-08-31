Music

BenDaDonn Visits His Old High School and Brings Big30 Along for Performance of Pooh Shiesty’s ”FDO”

During the appearance, Big30 and BenDanDonnn asked the school's students to call for the release of Pooh Shiesty.

BenDaDonnn went back to his old high school in Memphis, Tennessee and brought along local rapper Big30 as a surprise guest for the students.

During the recent stream, which can be seen in full above, Ben walked around his old high school with the principal and was reminiscing about his time there. The big highlight came when he walked out to the gymnasium, which was filled with students, to a massive applause. The kids immediately rushed the streamer, forcing his security and the school staff to tell them to calm down.

After they eventually settled down, Ben addressed the students and told them they can be anything they want if they put their minds to it. He later started a countdown, urging the students to call for the release of Big30’s frequent collaborator Pooh Shiesty, and brought out Big30 for a performance of “FDO.”

Earlier this year, Big30 and Pooh Shiesty were arrested alongside seven others after they allegedly held up Gucci Mane at gunpoint to get Shiesty released from his record deal. The rapper is currently on strict pretrial release, but was recently permitted by a judge to record music ahead of the trial, which is currently set for February 22, 2027. Shiesty, meanwhile, remains behind bars. Both of the rappers have pleaded not guilty.

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