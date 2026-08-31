Burger King Teams Up With 'Dragon Ball Super' for Six Exclusive Figurines

The promotion, announced August 28 via Burger King's official Instagram, centers on two offerings: the Dragon Ball Super Power Up Pack for adults and the Dragon Ball Super King Jr. Meal for kids. Six chibi-style figurines — Goku, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Vegeta, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, Piccolo, and Beerus — are available one per qualifying meal while supplies last, with character availability varying by location.

Burger King is about to get a major power-up. The chain is rolling out a full Dragon Ball Super collaboration starting on Sept. 1, bringing exclusive collectible figurines and new limited-time menu items to participating U.S. and Canadian locations.

The adult Power Up Pack bundles 10-piece Chicken Nuggets with the new Super Saiyan Sauce, a medium fry, Dragon Ball Burst Lemonade, one figurine, themed packaging, and a Dragon Ball Super Crown. The Super Saiyan Sauce is a sweet, savory, and tangy teriyaki-style dip, while the Dragon Ball Burst Lemonade is a Mango Peach Lemonade loaded with mango-flavored Popping Boba.

The King Jr. Meal gives younger fans a choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, or Chicken Nuggets; apple sauce or fries; milk or apple juice; a Dragon Ball Super-themed toy; and a themed crown. Redesigned Burger King crowns featuring Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Beerus are included across both meals.

"At Burger King, we're always looking for ways to create experiences that go beyond the meal," Burger King U.S. and Canada Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky said in a statement. "Dragon Ball Super has inspired generations, and this collaboration gives families a fun, unexpected way to engage with a world they love while enjoying delicious new and innovative menu items that are fun for fans of all ages."

The promotion runs through October at participating locations while supplies last.