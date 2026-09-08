Bizzy Bone Responds to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Facebook Groups Hoping He Goes Broke

Bizzy Bone took to Instagram to laugh off the idea of him going broke and crawling back to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. In a video shared on Instagram Monday (Sep. 7), Bizzy addressed a message that he recently noticed on their Facebook fan group. “One of ‘em said — it’s crazy — it said, ‘I hope Bizzy Bone go broke, so he can come back, crawling on his hands and his knees,’” he said. “Hey, first and foremost, I ain’t gonna never go broke. What is you talking about?” Bizzy suggested Bone Thugs-N-Harmony fans should just support the group, instead of also praying for someone’s downfall. Bizzy went on to remind everyone “over-the-top hating” that he’s still getting paid when they listen to the group’s music. “I’m still getting money off the music that y’all listening to, whether you like me or not,” he said. “You can fast-forward my part. I’m still getting the money, so it really don’t matter. So, you can hate me all you want. God bless you. God bless your heart…I’m still eating, I’m still getting paid.”

Despite how Bone Thugs-N-Harmony fans feel about Bizzy, his relationship with members of the group appears to be as harmonious as can be.

While celebrating fellow group member Krayzie Bone's video for "Kray Kray” in 2023, Bizzy made it clear that there are no issues between them. “Normalize supporting the ones you came up with," he wrote. "Nowadays no made up drama nor immaturity can change camaraderie , love and friendship. Literally there are no problems with us. You get us in the room together it uh be like the telly tubbies in onesies.” In a Dec. 2025 appearance on All the Smoke, Layzie Bone sympathized with Bizzy’s upbringing, which the group was clueless about until they saw an America's Most Wanted segment which involved their groupmate. "The America's Most Wanted shit came on TV out of nowhere 'cause I didn't know what B was going through," Layzie said. "You know, it was personal demons, whatever, whatever it may be. I always tried to understand like what it was because I looked at what God gave us [...] So I was trying to understand Bizzy." "So when that happened it was like we was fucking shocked, man,” he continued. “And then B went on a rampage for another couple years and we never really got to sit down and talk about, you know, those type of deep things in life. Life was moving so fast, man."