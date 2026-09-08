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Hunter Biden's $LAPTOP Meme Coin: Channel 5's Andrew Callaghan Says He Has 'Nothing' to Do With It

"As we have told our followers numerous times, we do not believe crypto is a legitimate investment," Callaghan said.

Hunter Biden in a suit and tie stands outside a building, looking directly at the camera.
Image via Getty/Anna Moneymaker

The impending launch of Hunter Biden’s tongue-in-cheekishly named $LAPTOP meme coin has spurred a response from Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan, who says he had “nothing to do” with the crypto project.

But first, a bit of context: Biden and Callaghan have linked up for several widely aggregated interviews in the past, including, most recently, one with Nick Fuentes. Per Callaghan, he and Biden remain friends, though any association with crypto on his part was not intended.

“Channel 5 and I have nothing to do with Hunter Biden’s crypto coin,” Callaghan said in a statement shared to social media on Monday (Sept. 7). “We have not, do not, and never will advertise crypto. Hunter asked if he could use our mailing list whenever he launched a new product. We provided him a simple CSV sheet from our email list to help him expand his audience. As we have told our followers numerous times, we do not believe crypto is a legitimate investment. We wish Hunter the best. Shout out to the homie.”

In a follow-up comment, Callaghan added that emails from Biden’s team had not been distributed to public subscribers.

“We were able to get all info completely removed from [our] list before [the] blast was sent,” he said.

Complex has reached out to a Channel 5 rep for comment. This story may be updated.

In a video shared to his socials announcing the trollingly presented coin, Biden compiled an assortment of news clips of various laptop-obsessed figures, including Trump. $LAPTOP is said to be slated for a Sept. 9 rollout.

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