Young Thug Lawyer Held in Contempt, Taken Into Custody During RICO Trial

Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, has been held in contempt and arrested after he refused to disclose a source related to the rapper's ongoing RICO trial.

On Monday, Judge Ural Glanville took Steel into custody when he denied requests to explain how he heard about a secret meeting between Glanville, prosecutors, and key witness Kenneth Copeland. According to Judge Glanville, Steel managed to obtain information from the conversation, which ultimately violated court rules.

Glanville warned Steel several times that he would hit him with contempt before he eventually gave in. "I'm going to give you five minutes. If you don't tell me who it is, I'm going to put you in contempt," Glanville said.