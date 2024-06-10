Young Thug Lawyer Held in Contempt, Taken Into Custody During RICO Trial

Jun 10, 2024
(Photo by Paras Griffin / Getty Images)
(Photo by Paras Griffin / Getty Images)

Young Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, has been held in contempt and arrested after he refused to disclose a source related to the rapper's ongoing RICO trial.

On Monday, Judge Ural Glanville took Steel into custody when he denied requests to explain how he heard about a secret meeting between Glanville, prosecutors, and key witness Kenneth Copeland. According to Judge Glanville, Steel managed to obtain information from the conversation, which ultimately violated court rules.

Glanville warned Steel several times that he would hit him with contempt before he eventually gave in. "I'm going to give you five minutes. If you don't tell me who it is, I'm going to put you in contempt," Glanville said.

Right before we went into recess, Young Thug’s lawyer , Brian Steel, was ordered into custody after he was held in contempt for not disclosing his source. #YSL @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/wCHWmFzVuO

— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) June 10, 2024
Twitter: @SeidenWSBTV

Steel told Glanville he didn't "need five minutes" before Glanville asked him once more following a court recession, but the lawyer wasn't budging, which led to his arrest.

"Mr. Steel, I'm going to ask you again. I need you to tell me how you got this information. This is so sacrosanct to have a conversation in my chambers parroted to you," Glanville stated before Steel motioned for a mistrial that later led to him being taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

