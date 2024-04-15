Gunna Announces New Album, 'One of Wun'

Gunna isn't letting the summer begin without anticipation for new heat.

With less than a month before his upcoming The Bittersweet Tour, which will feature Flo Milli as a supporting act, the rapper announced his forthcoming fifth album, One of Wun. The portrait-styled album cover, where Gunna's face is concealed, was created by Calvin Clausell Jr. and features creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, in addition to art direction and design by Tal Midyan.

One of Wun will follow Gunna's fourth album, A Gift & a Curse, which was released last July, just months after the Georgia native entered an Alford plea on one count of racketeering conspiracy in the YSL case and thus had his jail sentence commuted to time served. As some of his rap peers falsely considered the Alford plea to be snitching, Gunna hadn't landed a rap collaborator until last Mar., when he was joined by Offset on "Prada Dem."