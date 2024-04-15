Gunna Announces New Album, 'One of Wun'

Gunna will also embark on a tour this summer alongside Flo Milli.

Apr 15, 2024
Ernesto Ruscio / WireImage
Ernesto Ruscio / WireImage

Gunna isn't letting the summer begin without anticipation for new heat.

With less than a month before his upcoming The Bittersweet Tour, which will feature Flo Milli as a supporting act, the rapper announced his forthcoming fifth album, One of Wun. The portrait-styled album cover, where Gunna's face is concealed, was created by Calvin Clausell Jr. and features creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, in addition to art direction and design by Tal Midyan.

One of Wun will follow Gunna's fourth album, A Gift & a Curse, which was released last July, just months after the Georgia native entered an Alford plea on one count of racketeering conspiracy in the YSL case and thus had his jail sentence commuted to time served. As some of his rap peers falsely considered the Alford plea to be snitching, Gunna hadn't landed a rap collaborator until last Mar., when he was joined by Offset on "Prada Dem."

Twitter: @1GunnaGunna

In the last year, Gunna has mainly worked with international artists like Tyla ("Jump") and Victor Thompson ("Blessings"), and in January, he teased in a short conversation with TMZ that his upcoming LP will have an Afrobeats influence.

As we await One of Wun, check out the 16-city dates of The Bittersweet Tour below.

Sat May 04 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Mon May 06 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Wed May 08 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri May 10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Sun May 12 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu May 16 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Sat May 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue May 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri May 24 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat May 25 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Tue May 28 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed May 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bojangles' Coliseum

Sat Jun 01 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Jun 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival **

Thu Jun 06 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sun Jun 09 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Tue Jun 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

** Festival date - without Flo Milli

