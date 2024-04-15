Gunna Announces New Album, 'One of Wun'

Gunna isn't letting the summer begin without anticipation for new heat.
With less than a month before his upcoming The Bittersweet Tour, which will feature Flo Milli as a supporting act, the rapper announced his forthcoming fifth album, One of Wun. The portrait-styled album cover, where Gunna's face is concealed, was created by Calvin Clausell Jr. and features creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, in addition to art direction and design by Tal Midyan.
One of Wun will follow Gunna's fourth album, A Gift & a Curse, which was released last July, just months after the Georgia native entered an Alford plea on one count of racketeering conspiracy in the YSL case and thus had his jail sentence commuted to time served. As some of his rap peers falsely considered the Alford plea to be snitching, Gunna hadn't landed a rap collaborator until last Mar., when he was joined by Offset on "Prada Dem."
In the last year, Gunna has mainly worked with international artists like Tyla ("Jump") and Victor Thompson ("Blessings"), and in January, he teased in a short conversation with TMZ that his upcoming LP will have an Afrobeats influence.
As we await One of Wun, check out the 16-city dates of The Bittersweet Tour below.
Sat May 04 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
Mon May 06 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
Wed May 08 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Fri May 10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
Sun May 12 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Thu May 16 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
Sat May 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Tue May 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri May 24 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat May 25 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
Tue May 28 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed May 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bojangles' Coliseum
Sat Jun 01 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Jun 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival **
Thu Jun 06 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Sun Jun 09 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Tue Jun 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
** Festival date - without Flo Milli