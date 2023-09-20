Yo Gotti Gets Angela Simmons Emotional With Birthday Surprise

“Happy Birthday Shawty U #TheOne 2 & 3 @angelasimmons Live it up! U know it’s WHATEVER YOU WANT,” wrote Gotti in his caption.

A group of dancers are then seen accompanying Simmons down a patio area with what appears to be family and friends following close behind. As Simmons, 36, and Gotti, 42, dance together in the sand, we get a glimpse of a dinner table decked out in pink and gold accents with flowers and chandeliers hanging above the setup.

Gotti infamously manifested his relationship with Simmons as early as 2015 when he namedropped her on his hit "Down in the DM." At the time, Simmons was in a relationship with Sutton Tennyson, with whom he shares son Sutton Joseph, and they became engaged the following year. The couple ultimately split in 2017 before Tennyson was tragically murdered in 2018.

After keeping a low profile since the tragedy, Gotti and Simmons were spotted at Angela's 35th birthday in 2022, and officially confirmed their relationship three months later. “Pretty sure I have the best man in the world,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories in March.