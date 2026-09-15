Rhea Raj Signs to Republic Records and HYBE America

According to Billboard , Raj’s signing marks the first joint venture between the two companies, which also includes a strategic alliance with 5 Junction Management.

“This has been one of the hardest secrets to keep,” Raj wrote. “I’m so excited to finally share with you that I have officially signed with Republic Records and HYBE.”

“If you’re new here, welcome. And to my Rhearazzi who have been a part of this journey with me as an independent artist from my time on American Idol at 15 years old to now - thank you deeply,” she continued. “It has been such a magical ride together, from ‘HUNTER,’ to ‘COMMOTION,’ to my first headline tour, and all the special moments in between. I’m so grateful for your support, love, and trust as we grow together.”

“I can’t wait to begin this new chapter and invite you into the dream world that we’ve been building,” she concluded.

Her younger sister, 20-year-old Lara, is a member of KATSEYE, which is signed to a comparable arrangement between HYBE and Geffen Records and topped the Billboard 200 for the first time last month with their WILD EP.

“We’re best friends,” Rhea said of her sister to Billboard. “This journey has been so beautiful and magical, and we trust each other’s creative instincts so deeply. We’re constantly sharing music with each other, and talking about creative ideas. She’s my most trusted person with that stuff.”