Music

Rhea Raj Signs to Republic Records and HYBE America

The 26-year-old Indian-American singer, older sister of KATSEYE's Lara, is making big moves.

Rhea Raj with long dark hair and glittery makeup wearing a silver outfit, posing in front of a light-colored backdrop.
Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Rhea Raj signed the first joint label deal between Republic Records and HYBE America, alongside a strategic alliance with 5 Junction Management.
  • The 26-year-old singer thanked fans who have followed her from American Idol through HUNTER, COMMOTION, and her first headlining tour.
  • Raj plans to release her next single in the coming months and perform at Lollapalooza India in January 2027, while her younger sister Lara continues her run with KATSEYE.

Rising pop singer Rhea Raj is now signed to a joint deal with Republic Records and HYBE America.

According to Billboard, Raj’s signing marks the first joint venture between the two companies, which also includes a strategic alliance with 5 Junction Management.

The 26-year-old shared the announcement on Tuesday (Sept. 15) through her Instagram.

“This has been one of the hardest secrets to keep,” Raj wrote. “I’m so excited to finally share with you that I have officially signed with Republic Records and HYBE.”

“If you’re new here, welcome. And to my Rhearazzi who have been a part of this journey with me as an independent artist from my time on American Idol at 15 years old to now - thank you deeply,” she continued. “It has been such a magical ride together, from ‘HUNTER,’ to ‘COMMOTION,’ to my first headline tour, and all the special moments in between. I’m so grateful for your support, love, and trust as we grow together.”

“I can’t wait to begin this new chapter and invite you into the dream world that we’ve been building,” she concluded.

Her younger sister, 20-year-old Lara, is a member of KATSEYE, which is signed to a comparable arrangement between HYBE and Geffen Records and topped the Billboard 200 for the first time last month with their WILD EP.

“We’re best friends,” Rhea said of her sister to Billboard. “This journey has been so beautiful and magical, and we trust each other’s creative instincts so deeply. We’re constantly sharing music with each other, and talking about creative ideas. She’s my most trusted person with that stuff.”

Rhea’s next single is reportedly due in the coming months. She will also perform at Lollapalooza India in January 2027.

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