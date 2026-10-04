Chase Infiniti Dances to "Crazy" From Her Seat at LE SSERAFIM'S Chicago Show

LE SSERAFIM's 2026 PUREFLOW World Tour continues after Chicago with stops in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 5 and Newark on Oct. 8 before opening its European leg in London on Oct. 16.

Chase Infiniti, star of One Battle After Another, co-founded the Chicago-based K-pop dance collective Duple Dance Crew and has named ATEEZ, NCT, VERIVERY and Aespa as her favorite groups.

Chase Infiniti was pulled into the spotlight at LE SSERAFIM's sold-out United Center show in Chicago on Friday when member Yunjin asked if she knew the choreography to "CRAZY" and had her perform it from her seat.

Chase Infiniti went to a recent LE SSERAFIM concert and got the chance to perform as if she were a member of the popular K-pop group. The actress was in the crowd at the group's sold-out United Center stop in Chicago, when member Yunjin called on her, asked whether she knew one of LE SSERAFIM's dances, and got her to run through "CRAZY" without leaving her seat.

For anyone following her outside of film, the moment was not a surprise. Infiniti, the breakout star of last year's One Battle After Another, co-founded the Chicago-based K-pop dance collective Duple Dance Crew, which posts covers of hit songs to YouTube.