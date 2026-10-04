Music

Chase Infiniti Dances to "Crazy" From Her Seat at LE SSERAFIM'S Chicago Show

LE SSERAFIM member Yunjin spotted the "One Battle After Another" star in the United Center crowd and asked if she knew one of the group's routines.

Chase Infiniti and Le Sserafim
Shirlaine Forrest / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Chase Infiniti was pulled into the spotlight at LE SSERAFIM's sold-out United Center show in Chicago on Friday when member Yunjin asked if she knew the choreography to "CRAZY" and had her perform it from her seat.
  • Chase Infiniti, star of One Battle After Another, co-founded the Chicago-based K-pop dance collective Duple Dance Crew and has named ATEEZ, NCT, VERIVERY and Aespa as her favorite groups.
  • LE SSERAFIM's 2026 PUREFLOW World Tour continues after Chicago with stops in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 5 and Newark on Oct. 8 before opening its European leg in London on Oct. 16.

Chase Infiniti went to a recent LE SSERAFIM concert and got the chance to perform as if she were a member of the popular K-pop group.

The actress was in the crowd at the group's sold-out United Center stop in Chicago, when member Yunjin called on her, asked whether she knew one of LE SSERAFIM's dances, and got her to run through "CRAZY" without leaving her seat.

For anyone following her outside of film, the moment was not a surprise. Infiniti, the breakout star of last year's One Battle After Another, co-founded the Chicago-based K-pop dance collective Duple Dance Crew, which posts covers of hit songs to YouTube.

Asked to name her Mount Rushmore of K-pop, she went with "ATEEZ, NCT, VERIVERY, aespa," adding that she "was, like, going through the playlist in my mind." She has also appeared in the music video for ATEEZ's "BAD."

She has described those covers as "spur of the moment" and said a couple of K-pop idols have reached out to her after the videos went viral.

The Chicago date was a sold-out night on LE SSERAFIM's 2026 PUREFLOW World Tour, which has already run through Los Angeles, Tacoma, San Jose, Phoenix, Fort Worth and Orlando. "CRAZY" has been a fixture in the setlist along with "ANTIFRAGILE," "Perfect Night" and "UNFORGIVEN."

PUREFLOW heads to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 5 and Newark on Oct. 8 before the European leg opens in London on Oct. 16.

Shop for LE SSERAFIM plus other K-pop music and merch at Complex.

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