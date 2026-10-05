VIVIZ Moves to New Record Label, Could Be Forced to Change Name

K-pop stars Eunha, SinB, and Umji have a new label home, but they may not get to keep the name they built it on.

On Monday (Oct. 5), UNCORE announced that it has signed exclusive contracts with all three singers, who have performed together as VIVIZ since 2022, according to Soompi.

The agency reassured the deal was a long-term commitment to the trio as a unit rather than as three solo acts.

"We have signed an exclusive contract with Eunha, SinB, and Umji. Since debuting in 2015, the three members have been together for a long time and have displayed their unique capabilities through their solid teamwork and a wide variety of activities. We will give them our unsparing support across a variety of areas so that they can continue to be active as a group," the agency said in its statement, per Soompi.