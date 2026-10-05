Music

VIVIZ Moves to New Record Label, Could Be Forced to Change Name

The K-pop trio signed exclusive contracts with a new agency, but talks with their former company over the rights to the group's name have stalled.

K-pop group VIVIZ perform on stage in coordinated black outfits, vibrant abstract background.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Eunha, SinB, and Umji signed exclusive contracts with UNCORE, which plans to support the trio’s continued group activities.
  • UNCORE may promote them under a new name after talks with former agency Big Planet Made over the VIVIZ name stalled.
  • The former GFRIEND members launched VIVIZ in 2022 and left Big Planet Made in March over alleged contract violations and a breakdown of trust.

K-pop stars Eunha, SinB, and Umji have a new label home, but they may not get to keep the name they built it on.

On Monday (Oct. 5), UNCORE announced that it has signed exclusive contracts with all three singers, who have performed together as VIVIZ since 2022, according to Soompi.

The agency reassured the deal was a long-term commitment to the trio as a unit rather than as three solo acts.

"We have signed an exclusive contract with Eunha, SinB, and Umji. Since debuting in 2015, the three members have been together for a long time and have displayed their unique capabilities through their solid teamwork and a wide variety of activities. We will give them our unsparing support across a variety of areas so that they can continue to be active as a group," the agency said in its statement, per Soompi.

However, UNCORE said it has been negotiating with the members' former agency, Big Planet Made Entertainment, over the use of VIVIZ.

“We have been negotiating with their previous agency regarding the use of their existing group name, but due to disagreements regarding the proposed terms, we have not yet been able to reach a final agreement," UNCORE said. “Because we consider the speedy and stable resumption of the three members' activities to be our top priority, we are also considering promotions under a new group name.”

The three first debuted in 2015 as members of GFRIEND under Source Music. Following their departure from the label, Eunha, SinB, and Umji regrouped as VIVIZ under Big Planet Made Entertainment with the EP Beam of Prism in February 2022. The group found success with singles like “Bop Bop!” and “Maniac,” and went on two headlining world tours.

In March, the trio terminated their contract with Big Planet Made over what they described as “violations” of their exclusive contracts and a “breakdown” of trust, per Soompi.

The agency said the group's name and concrete plans for resuming activities will be announced at a later date, leaving the unresolved negotiation with Big Planet Made.

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