Music

KATSEYE’s Sophia Laforteza Will Miss Group’s European Tour Leg

HxG confirmed Sunday that she will sit out the sold-out Wildworld Tour dates in Europe and the UK as she continues focusing on her well-being.

KATSEYE
Monica Schipper / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

KATSEYE's Sophia Laforteza is sitting out the group's European and UK run as the group heads into the most expansive stretch of its touring calendar yet.

HYBE x Geffen Records confirmed on Sunday (Aug. 30) that Laforteza will not join her bandmates for any of the sold-out Wildworld Tour dates in Europe and the UK, scheduled from Sept. 1 through 17, according to a notice posted to KATSEYE's official X account.

"Sophia is focusing on her well-being, and the company remains fully committed to providing her with all the support and resources needed," the label's statement reads. "We sincerely ask for EYEKONS' warm understanding, as our highest priority will always be the health and long-term well-being of our artists."

The announcement follows Laforteza's hiatus notice on Aug. 7, when medical professionals advised her to take dedicated time for extended rest and ongoing care. At the time, she addressed fans directly: "It truly breaks my heart to have to miss out on a lot. You know how much I love being on stage, performing, and sharing these moments with you. Making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first."

Her original hiatus notice indicated her health would be reassessed in September.

Leading up to the hiatus announcement, Laforteza had already missed the group's Hinterland Music Festival appearance on July 30 due to illness and was absent from the KATSEYE: Wild Hearts documentary premiere on Aug. 4.

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