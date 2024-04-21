Jill Scott Defends Chris Brown’s Past, Recalls Her Mom’s ‘Violent’ Ex-Husband: ‘We’re All Flawed and Need Help’

Jill Scott doesn’t hold Chris Brown’s past against him.
The 52-year-old R&B singer defended Brown’s talents despite his history of domestic abuse in a series of tweets she shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday morning.
Brown, 34, dropped a diss track aimed at Quavo, 33, on Saturday titled “Weakest Link.” The song sees Brown claim that he hooked up with Quavo's 30-year-old ex Saweetie while she was still dating the Migos rapper. In another low blow, Brown claimed people wished Quavo had died instead of his nephew and former bandmate, Takeoff.
“@chrisbrown is amazing. How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT?” wrote Scott on Sunday morning. “Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional 🔥. There’s nothing to debate.”
Scott’s praise did not land well with a number of her fans, one of whom expressed concerns about Brown’s history of domestic abuse since his 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna, prompting Scott to reply, “I’m not here to fight anyone else’s battles. If/since women hear the stories, they should avoid that street. Therapy for every damn body.”
Another fan suggested that Brown’s victims would disagree. In response, Scott shared her personal experience, writing, “I doubt it. My Mother’s ex husband was a mean, violent human AND he could lay foundation better than anyone in my city. What he did with cement was awe inspiring. We got away. He got a raise and praise for his ability. God dealt with the rest.”
Scott elaborated, “It means that even he had something to offer. He was sick/hurt and did cruel things. I forgave him because of his trauma. Did I forget? Never. So I try my best to choose better. I’ve failed a few times but not in that abusive area.”
Elsewhere, Scott tweeted, “Jehovah God Allah is kind and gracious to us all. We’re all children; learning as we grow. Some path’s are rocky but worth it.🥰 Some path’s are easy like soft serve but WILL break you. No path is perfect. We tie our shoestrings & learn how not to fall.”
Other users chimed in with comments about how grace, forgiveness, and compassion are “always reserved for abusers” instead of their victims. Another commenter noted that she refuses “to forgive men who commit crimes against women and children” because they cannot “be rehabilitated.”
“And I caution those who refuse to forgive because they will undoubtedly need forgiveness at some point in their lives. We’re all flawed and need help. Power to people who move past violence. The past is a terrible reminder AND the future is ours,” Scott added.
She continued, “Look. Years of prayer, therapy, self reflection, & making every effort to keep my feet on the ground has made me compassionate for other human beings,” wrote Scott further on. “People go through 💩 and do terrible 💩. We say we believe in God; pray for enlightenment. We ARE a living testimony.”
At a glance, Scott seems to be invested in the Rap War of 2024 based on her tweets in support of Drake and, separately, Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse, calling the rapper one of the “wonders of the world.”
“Feel whatever ya’ll want. #I’mhereforthebars I wish I could post this at the same damn time. Hip Hop is ALIVE.”