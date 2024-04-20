Chris Brown Claims He Hooked Up With Saweetie While She Was Dating Quavo in 'Weakest Link' Diss Track

Chris Brown didn't hold back in his latest diss track aimed at Quavo.

While beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar continued heating up Friday night (Apr. 19), Brown dropped his own surprise track "Weakest Link," a clear response to Quavo's "Tender."

The song's cover art features a photo of Quavo preparing to take a massive bite out of a hotdog. The feud between the two began in the late 2010s because of tension over Quavo briefly dating Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. Shots have been fired between the artists over the years, but Brown revived the beef on his song "Freak" from the deluxe edition of his album 11:11, which Quavo later responded to.

Now on "Weakest Link," Brown not only insults the Migos rapper, but also drops a shocking claim about hooking up with Quavo's ex-girlfriend, rapper Saweetie, while the two were still together.

"You fucked my ex-ho, that's cool, I don't give no fuck, lil n***a/'Cause I fucked yo' ex when you were still with her, bitch, I'm up, lil n***a," Brown rapped. "They say revenge is sweet, now think about that shit/Don't let that line go over your head, I might just sing about that shit/I had her fiending 'bout that dick, there's something sweet about that shit/I got some tea up out that bitch, but I ain't go speak about that shit."

Brown also fired back at Quavo by referencing an incident where the Atlanta rapper assaulted Saweetie in an elevator.

"Stop talkin' 'bout beatin' girls, you was beatin' bitches on the elevator/

We seen the tapes, that's devastatin," he rapped.

The R&B singer continued to berate Quavo with a line referencing them awkwardly being seated beside each other during Paris Fashion Week, before viciously claiming that people wanted the Rocket Power artist to die instead of his nephew and longtime collaborator, Takeoff.

"R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one, I got true respect/Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead," Brown continued.