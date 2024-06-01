Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals Enrique Iglesias Cried Over Aaliyah's Death on the Set of 'Hero' Music Video

According to Jennifer Love Hewitt, singer Enrique Iglesias was devastated over Aaliyah’s death while on the set of a music video.
The 9-1-1 actress, 45, reflected on her multi-decade-spanning acting career with Entertainment Tonight which included roles in Sister Act 2, Party of Five, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and more.
Outside of film and television, Hewitt also had a stint of music video appearances, including Smash Mouth’s “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby” in 1998 and Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero” in 2001.
However, Hewitt couldn’t have predicted that the set of “Hero” would have emotions on high shortly after Aaliyah’s sudden death.
The R&B singer died in a plane crash on August 25, 2001, along with eight other passengers in the Bahamas. She was 22 years old.
Hewitt, who played the Spanish singer’s love interest in the visual, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Iglesias, now 49, was grieving the unexpected passing of his close friend, Aaliyah.
“The craziest thing about that video shoot that I don't know if people know is that Enrique and Aaliyah were close friends,” Hewitt told ET. “The night that we filmed that video was the night that she passed.”
“Enrique had to film all of his crying stuff in the video… and he was really crying because she had passed. We all did a big prayer for her at the end of the video and he kind of dedicated it to her. I just remember that being really intense.”
Few details about Iglesias and Aaliyah’s relationship appear online, and it doesn’t seem that he has ever spoken out about his personal relationship with the “One In A Million” singer.
The closest thing to a photo of the two of them together so far is a snapshot of Aaliyah at Iglesias' album release party in 1999 with her cousin Jomo Hankerson.