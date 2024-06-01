Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals Enrique Iglesias Cried Over Aaliyah's Death on the Set of 'Hero' Music Video

According to Jennifer Love Hewitt, singer Enrique Iglesias was devastated over Aaliyah’s death while on the set of a music video.

The 9-1-1 actress, 45, reflected on her multi-decade-spanning acting career with Entertainment Tonight which included roles in Sister Act 2, Party of Five, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and more.

Outside of film and television, Hewitt also had a stint of music video appearances, including Smash Mouth’s “Can’t Get Enough of You Baby” in 1998 and Enrique Iglesias’ “Hero” in 2001.