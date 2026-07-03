Jennifer Love Hewitt

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Jennifer Love Hewitt is sitting on a couch, smiling, with festive Christmas decorations in the background.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Love Hewitt Reflects on Aging in Hollywood

The actress says fans have a hard time with celebrities getting older.

Mark Elibert566 days ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt in a chic white outfit, Enrique Iglesias performing in a casual dark shirt and cap, and Aaliyah posing in a stylish white headscarf and jacket
Music

Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals Enrique Iglesias Cried Over Aaliyah's Death on the Set of 'Hero' Music Video

The actress, who played Iglesias' love interest in the music video for his 2001 hit, revealed that he and Aaliyah were close friends.

Alex Ocho776 days ago
I Know What You Did Last Summer still from film
Pop Culture

Report: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel in Development With Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt

Two of the stars of the 1997 original are said to be in talks to return for the film, which will be helmed by 'Do Revenge' director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Trace William Cowen1256 days ago
jennifer-love-hewitt
Pop Culture

Jennifer Love Hewitt Says Britney Spears Documentary Made Her Reflect on Media’s Obsession with Her Body

In a new interview with 'Vulture,' Jennifer Love Hewitt opened up about how the media sexualized her during the promotion for her 2001 movie 'Heartbreakers.'

tara mahadevan1935 days ago

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