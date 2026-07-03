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On what would have been her 47th birthday, we take a deeper look into the history of Aaliyah, one of the most legendary R&B singers of the ’90s, highlighting interesting facts about her life and career.Complex
January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.Damien Scott
Whether it’s hairstyles or makeup looks, so many beauty trends were started by hip-hop artists. Everything from Lil' Kim's logo wig to ASAP Rocky's nail art.ItsSNewOK
Aaliyah's stylist Derek Lee shares what it was like to dress the artist and why he thinks her looks were so influential.Aria Hughes