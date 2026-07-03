Aaliyah

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On what would have been her 47th birthday, we take a deeper look into the history of Aaliyah, one of the most legendary R&B singers of the ’90s, highlighting interesting facts about her life and career.
Complex
January 16 marks the birthday of legendary ’90s singer Aaliyah. She would have turned 47. To honor her legacy, here are her 25 best songs of all time, including classics like “Try Again,” “I Care 4 U,” and more.
Damien Scott

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Missy Elliott to Lead Emotional Aaliyah Tribute at Essence Fest 2026

Missy Elliott leads a family-approved celebration of Aaliyah’s legacy during Essence Fest’s emotional 2026 closing night in New Orleans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Aaliyah wearing a white bandana and hoop earrings, looking at the camera with a neutral expression.
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Aaliyah’s Estate Appears to Suggest Fans Cover R. Kelly’s Face on Album Reissue

R. Kelly appears on the cover of Aaliyah's 1994 debut album, 'Age Ain't Nothing But a Number.'

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Fatima Robinson on the set of 'Still Lounge.'
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Jillian Hardeman-Webb65 days ago
Aaliyah x Sacai unisex apparel
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Sacai Unveils Aaliyah-Dedicated T-Shirts and Hoodies for SS 2026 Capsule

The capsule features 1990s photographs of the late R&B vocalist on unisex apparel.

Jaelani Turner-Williams113 days ago
Two bomber jackets featuring Bob Marley on the left and Tupac Shakur on the right, with unique designs and patterns.
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Barriers Worldwide and Digital Spenders Club Partner for Vintage Bombers f/ Bob Marley, 2Pac, More

Ice Cube, Aaliyah, and more are also featured in vintage form.

Trace William Cowen142 days ago
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Damon Dash, Aaliyah and Jay-Z.
Music

Dame Dash Denies Dating Aaliyah 'After' Jay-Z: 'I’m Never, Ever Wifing a Girl My Friends Smashed'

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder says media narratives have misread the timeline of his relationship with Aaliyah.

Mark Elibert217 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Kehlani attends the Femme It Forward's 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Aaliyah at the Teen Choice awards 2000. Singer/actress Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas on Saturday evening August 25, 2001. She had been in the Bahamas for a video shoot and was returning to Miami with eight others when the Cessna they were in crashed shortly after take-off. All nine people on board died.
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Kehlani Says She Referenced Aaliyah in "Out The Window" Video, Didn’t ‘Shade’ Late Artist

The singer said she didn't discover Aaliyah's music until she was a teen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams232 days ago
Missy Elliott performs ahead of the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO World Light Heavyweight titles' fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitrii Bivol as part of the Riyadh Season - IV Crown Showdown card at Kingdom Arena on October 12, 2024 in Riyadh.
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Missy Elliott Reaches Last-Minute Settlement in Long-Running Songwriting Credit Dispute

Missy Elliott has settled a seven-year lawsuit with producer Terry Williams on the eve of trial.

Shawn Setaro329 days ago
Missy Elliott.
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Missy Elliott's Fame Ruled Irrelevant by Judge In SISTA Songwriting Trial

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Trey Alston335 days ago
Lesley Nicole with Aaliyah
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Aaliyah’s Former Dancer Says the ‘Planes Felt Sketchy’ in Moments Leading Up to Singer’s Death

Lesley Nicole also said Lenny Kravitz helped the grieving crew return home safely.

Alex Ocho460 days ago
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Suge Knight, 2Pac, Aaliyah
Music

Suge Knight Says 2Pac Wanted to Sign Aaliyah: 'He Thought She Was the Biggest Star'

Suge Knight recalled taking Pac to a Gladys Knight concert where he first heard Aaliyah perform.

Joshua Espinoza519 days ago
dame dash, r kelly, and aaliyah pictured
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Dame Dash Defends Being in R. Kelly's "Fiesta" Video, Says Aaliyah Told Him 'I Don’t Want to Start Any Trouble'

Dame has previously spoken about his thoughts on Jay-Z and R. Kelly's collaborative relationship, recently calling it "morally wrong."

Trace William Cowen637 days ago
Dame Dash, Jay-Z, R. Kelly
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Dame Dash on Walking Away From Jay-Z and R. Kelly’s 'Best of Both Worlds' Album: 'I Didn't Want Any Part of That Project'

Memphis Bleek has said Dame is lying about not being involved with R. Kelly and Jay-Z's album back in 2019.

Mark Elibert648 days ago
Dame Dash at Diddy party
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Dame Dash Calls Diddy Situation ‘Sad,’ Addresses Old Photos of Him and Aaliyah at Mogul's Party

Dame Dash spoke out in a recent IG Live about old pictures that resurfaced of him and Aaliyah at a party with Diddy and others.

Trey Alston663 days ago
Big Sean performs into a microphone in a studio, wearing headphones and a black t-shirt with a chain necklace. Another man stands behind him
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Big Sean Lets Listeners Know He's 'Got Better Things to Do Than Find Someone to Beef With' in New Freestyle

Sean Don rapped over Aaliyah’s "If Your Girl Only Knew"—and cautioned people not to create "so many narratives."

Alex Ocho731 days ago
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Jennifer Love Hewitt in a chic white outfit, Enrique Iglesias performing in a casual dark shirt and cap, and Aaliyah posing in a stylish white headscarf and jacket
Music

Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals Enrique Iglesias Cried Over Aaliyah's Death on the Set of 'Hero' Music Video

The actress, who played Iglesias' love interest in the music video for his 2001 hit, revealed that he and Aaliyah were close friends.

Alex Ocho776 days ago

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