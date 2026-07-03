Enrique Iglesias

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ANTALYA, TURKIYE - (ARCHIVE): A file photo dated July 28, 2009 shows Spanish singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias performing at Antalya Konyaalt Open-Air Theater in Antalya, Turkiye.
Music

Julio Iglesias Denies Sex Abuse and Trafficking Claims: 'Completely False'

Two former employees of the singer allege that they were inappropriately touched by him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams182 days ago
Julio Iglesias Accused of Sexual Assault and Trafficking by Former Employees
Music

Julio Iglesias Accused of Sexual Assault and Trafficking by Former Employees

Legendary Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has been accused of sexual assault and trafficking by two former employees.

Bernadette Giacomazzo186 days ago
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Announce The Birth of 4th Child
Music

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Announce the Birth of Their 4th Child

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have welcomed their fourth child together, sharing the news in a rare joint Instagram post.

Bernadette Giacomazzo207 days ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt in a chic white outfit, Enrique Iglesias performing in a casual dark shirt and cap, and Aaliyah posing in a stylish white headscarf and jacket
Music

Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals Enrique Iglesias Cried Over Aaliyah's Death on the Set of 'Hero' Music Video

The actress, who played Iglesias' love interest in the music video for his 2001 hit, revealed that he and Aaliyah were close friends.

Alex Ocho777 days ago
Music

The Internet Reacts To Enrique Iglesias' Singing At Canadian Shows: "Really Bad"

People were shocked at his poor vocal performance during hits like "I Like It" and "Hero."

Louis Pavlakos995 days ago
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Anuel AA 'Emmanuel'
Music

Anuel AA Drops Double Album 'Emmanuel' f/ Bad Bunny, Lil Wayne, and More

The Puerto Rican artist was initially set to drop the album back in April, but decided to postpone it due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Joshua Espinoza2241 days ago
Enrique
Music

Enrique Iglesias Sues Universal for Unpaid Streaming Royalties

Iglesias is accusing Universal of "systematically underpaying" him.

Joe Price3097 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Enrique Iglesias Bravely Battles Drone, Loses Some Blood in The Process

During a stop on his Sex and Love tour, Iglesias mishandled a drone and suffered the consequences.

Trace William Cowen4066 days ago

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