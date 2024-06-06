Ice Spice Reacts to Fan's 'Improved' Version of Her 'Y2K' Album Cover: 'Too Delulu'

Everyone step away from Photoshop—Ice Spice likes her new album cover just the way it is.
On Wednesday morning, the 24-year-old Bronx rapper revealed the artwork of her highly-anticipated debut albumY2K.
Y2K’s album art, shot by the iconic David LaChapelle, features Ice posing in front of a graffiti-covered NYC subway entrance holding a leopard-print purse and wearing a tanktop, denim shorts, and knee-high boots.
In response to the cover, several fans criticized the album title's placement on a trash can.
Later that evening, Houston-based photo retoucher Zachary DeNobrega shared his own take on the album cover. He moved the "Y2K" text from the trash bin to the brick wall in the background and relocated the "Ice Spice" graffiti shadow from her body to the top left corner, where the Subway entrance was previously marked.
“Made it better 🫶🏻,” wrote DeNobrega on X. “Did this in 30 minutes leave so it’s not GREAT.”
“u thought u made this better too delulu 😂😭😭😭,” the “Princess Diana” rapper responded in a quote-retweet, sharing a side-by-side photo of DeNobrega recreating artwork from Mariah Carey’s 1999 Rainbow album, which was coincidentally also photographed by LaChapelle.
“David LaChapelle is #Y2K! soooo sweet + legendary he didn't even charge me cus he fucks wit a real bitch💋,” wrote Ice Spice in a separate tweet along with a photo with LaChapelle. “thank U for all the incredible art you've put out through the years this cover means everything to me ❤️ & yes Y2K was placed on the trash can on purpose can u guess why?”
Ice has yet to reveal the reason why her album title was placed on the trash can. Does she have issues with the time period or is there some larger explanation she’s waiting to share with the rest of us? Only time will tell.
Ice Spice's debut album Y2K arrives on July 26 and features the previously released singles "Think U The Shit (Fart)" and "Gimmie A Light."