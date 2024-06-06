Ice Spice Reacts to Fan's 'Improved' Version of Her 'Y2K' Album Cover: 'Too Delulu'

Everyone step away from Photoshop—Ice Spice likes her new album cover just the way it is.

On Wednesday morning, the 24-year-old Bronx rapper revealed the artwork of her highly-anticipated debut albumY2K.

Y2K’s album art, shot by the iconic David LaChapelle, features Ice posing in front of a graffiti-covered NYC subway entrance holding a leopard-print purse and wearing a tanktop, denim shorts, and knee-high boots.