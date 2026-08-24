All the Guests Bad Bunny Brought Out at Night 1 of His ‘Cerramos En Casa’ Shows in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny is concluding his record-smashing world tour in Puerto Rico and became the most in-demand event worldwide, and he made the show extra special with a whole roster of guests.

He started off by bringing out the bubbling Puerto Rican band Chuwi to perform their feature on “WELTiTA” off DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. He also brought out Dei V riding in a jeep to perform his verse on “VeLDÁ.” For Night 1 in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny decided to perform the throwback “Diles,” which is also the track that helped jumpstart his career in 2016. The song features reggaeton heavy-hitters, and Benito hit fans with a heavy dose of nostalgia as he managed to bring out all of the featured artists—Arcángel, Ñengo Flow, and Farruko—except Ozuna.

After performing the track, Bad Bunny took a moment to give the artists their flowers. “I have songs with all these guys. I have enough songs with them to make another concert.” He then performed a cappella versions of “Krippy Kush” and “La Cartera” with Farruko, capping off the moment by asking the crowd to show love to one of the artists who supported him early in his career. “I want you to feel the love for this legend that is here next to me.”

Benito then took a moment to reflect on how the artists standing beside him helped launch his career a decade earlier. “I want you to show some love to these legends standing here beside me,” he told the crowd. “Ten years ago, they opened the doors of music for me by supporting me on this song.” He first shouted out Farruko, recalling one of his earliest major performances. “The first time I stepped on that Choliseo stage was at the concert of this man standing right here,” he said. He then credited Arcángel with taking him under his wing early in his career, before acknowledging Ñengo Flow as “a legend” of the island and another artist who helped him along the way. He even gave a shoutout to Ozuna, who was the only “Diles” collaborator not onstage. “My respect to Ozuna, who is not here tonight,” he said, before thanking his former label Hear This Music and early collaborators DJ Luian, and Mambo Kingz. But Benito saved his biggest thanks for his home island. “My respect and my greatest love is you, Puerto Rico,” he said. “Because without you, this wouldn't have been real.” He capped off the speech announcing all the Puerto Rican legends that helped him throughout his career saying, “Without you, this wouldn't have been real. I want you to feel the love. “Ñengo Flow, Real G4 Life. Arcángel La Maravilla, and Farruko!”

The nostalgia continued with Arcángel, as the pair ran back multiple collaborations, including 2016’s “Tú No Vive Así” and 2022’s “La Jumpa.” Another surprise guest was Bad Bunny’s longtime romantic partner Gabriela Berlingeri, who performed the chorus of “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” toward the end of the show.