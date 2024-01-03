DDG Tells Fan ‘Mind Your Business’ When Asked About Daughter With Halle Bailey

“No. Bruh, I don’t know why people is like so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on. Mind your business,” said DDG on Snapchat. “Go outside, touch some grass, go do a cartwheel in your backyard or something.”

DDG continued, “It’s weird, bro. I genuinely don’t be understanding. It’s like, why do ya’ll be so invested in people that don’t know you? I ain’t gone lie, like I love my supporters and shit, but in real life? I don’t know y’all. That’s just the truth, you gotta let me live my life … Let’s focus on ourselves [in] 2024. Let’s try to lock in on ourselves, not other people.”

The YouTuber-turned-rapper, who has previously been known for his skits and trolling, also shared a photo with his “daughter.”