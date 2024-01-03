DDG Tells Fan ‘Mind Your Business’ When Asked About Daughter With Halle Bailey

DDG is addressing the pregnancy rumors involving him and his girlfriend Halle Bailey.
On Saturday, the 26-year-old took to his Snapchat to interact with fans. However, he clearly became frustrated when he received a question asking, “Do you have a daughter?”
“No. Bruh, I don’t know why people is like so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on. Mind your business,” said DDG on Snapchat. “Go outside, touch some grass, go do a cartwheel in your backyard or something.”
DDG continued, “It’s weird, bro. I genuinely don’t be understanding. It’s like, why do ya’ll be so invested in people that don’t know you? I ain’t gone lie, like I love my supporters and shit, but in real life? I don’t know y’all. That’s just the truth, you gotta let me live my life … Let’s focus on ourselves [in] 2024. Let’s try to lock in on ourselves, not other people.”
The YouTuber-turned-rapper, who has previously been known for his skits and trolling, also shared a photo with his “daughter.”
“Finally showing my daughter,” he wrote on Snapchat as he held a photo of a doll to his chest.
Speculation that Bailey, 23, and DDG were expecting their first child began to circulate in September. The two brushed off the rumors each time a new photo of the Little Mermaid actress wearing oversized clothing had hit the internet.
One of Bailey’s Snapchat followers in November made a comment that she had a “pregnancy nose.”
“If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” she said to the user. “And you know why? ‘Cause I am Black. I love my nose. [What are you] concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!”
In December, Bailey thanked her “real supporters” who are “respectful of women's bodies."