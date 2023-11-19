Halle Bailey Responds to 'Pregnancy Nose' Comment: ‘Leave Me the Hell Alone’

Halle Bailey is tired of all the speculation surrounding her rumored pregnancy with DDG.

On Saturday, the multihyphenate took to Snapchat to address a fan who said she had a “pregnancy nose.” Bailey caught wind of the comment and responded.

“If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” she said. “And you know why? ‘Cause I am Black. I love my nose. [What are you] concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!”