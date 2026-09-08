Yuri

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Latest Stories

Kwon Yuri of Girls' Generation in a gray blazer makes a heart shape with her hands against a purple backdrop.
Music

Kwon Yuri Hints Girls' Generation Will Go On A World Tour for Their 20th Anniversary

The singer from the iconic K-pop girl group was asked about their plans for their 20th anniversary plans.

Alex Ocho2 hours ago

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