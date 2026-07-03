SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment is one of South Korea's most influential entertainment companies and a pioneer of the modern K-pop industry. Founded by Lee Soo-man in 1995, the agency has launched some of the genre's biggest acts, including H.O.T., TVXQ!, Girls' Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, RIIZE, and aespa. Known for its emphasis on artist development, ambitious multimedia projects, and global expansion, SM Entertainment has played a defining role in shaping K-pop's worldwide success and continues to shape the industry's future through its roster of artists, innovative music, and expanding global reach.

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