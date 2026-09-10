Kwon Yuri Hints Girls' Generation Will Go On A World Tour for Their 20th Anniversary

Key Takeaways
- Yuri said Girls’ Generation is holding meetings and beginning to make music for the group’s 20th anniversary in August 2027.
- When asked about a nationwide anniversary tour, Yuri replied, “What are you talking about? We are going on a world tour.”
- Korean outlets framed the comment as a hint rather than confirmation, though Yuri and Tiffany Young have previously teased a new album, concerts, and plans on a “big” scale.
Kwon Yuri is telling fans to think bigger about Girls' Generation's 20th anniversary plans.
During a recently-uploaded episode of the South Korean web series Limit Trip on YouTube, the singer was asked about the iconic girl group’s 20th anniversary reunion.
“It’s August, so exactly this time next year—since we were formed on August 5th, it’ll be Girls’ Generation’s 20th anniversary,” she said in Korean, per a translation. “We are already working hard on meetings to do something for the 20th anniversary and from now on we have to start making music one by one.”
She continued, “What kind of story we want to tell, and what kind of story we going to tell.”
Co-host Kim Kyu-won, who is asking Yuri questions through an app on his phone, then asks, “Are you going on a 20th anniversary nationwide tour?”
Yuri answers, “What are you talking about? We are going on a world tour.”
Korean outlets such as The Chosun Daily treated the remark carefully, framing her comments as hinting at a world tour possibility rather than confirming one.
The idea has been circulating among the members for a while. Yuri said in August 2025 that the group had discussed a concert tour and a new album pegged to the anniversary, per ABS-CBN.
Bandmate Tiffany Young recently hinted to Forbes that Girls’ Generation’s 20th anniversary plans will be “big” and “a fun era for the fans.”
Girls’ Generation made their debut in August 2007 under SM Entertainment, and the group quickly found global success with hits like “Gee,” “Genie,” “I Got a Boy,” and more. Although the legendary group has previous made festival appearances in the United States and Europe, their concert tours have only been held in Asia.