Kwon Yuri Hints Girls' Generation Will Go On A World Tour for Their 20th Anniversary

During a recently-uploaded episode of the South Korean web series Limit Trip on YouTube, the singer was asked about the iconic girl group’s 20th anniversary reunion.

“It’s August, so exactly this time next year—since we were formed on August 5th, it’ll be Girls’ Generation’s 20th anniversary,” she said in Korean, per a translation. “We are already working hard on meetings to do something for the 20th anniversary and from now on we have to start making music one by one.”

She continued, “What kind of story we want to tell, and what kind of story we going to tell.”

Co-host Kim Kyu-won, who is asking Yuri questions through an app on his phone, then asks, “Are you going on a 20th anniversary nationwide tour?”

Yuri answers, “What are you talking about? We are going on a world tour.”

Korean outlets such as The Chosun Daily treated the remark carefully, framing her comments as hinting at a world tour possibility rather than confirming one.