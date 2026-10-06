Drake’s “Solar Eclipse” and “Cold Shoulder” Videos From ‘FOMO' Are Now Available on YouTube

Drake is giving two of the newest songs in his catalog a proper home on YouTube.

On Tuesday, the rapper uploaded official music videos for "Solar Eclipse" and "Cold Shoulder" to his YouTube channel.

Don Toliver features on each track, part of a run of collaborations the two have kept going across 2026. Yebba joins on "Cold Shoulder," adding to a shared history that already includes "Yebba's Heartbreak" off of 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and "DIE TRYING" with PartyNextDoor from 2025’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.