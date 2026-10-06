Drake’s “Solar Eclipse” and “Cold Shoulder” Videos From ‘FOMO' Are Now Available on YouTube

Drake is giving two of the newest songs in his catalog a proper home on YouTube.
On Tuesday, the rapper uploaded official music videos for "Solar Eclipse" and "Cold Shoulder" to his YouTube channel.
Don Toliver features on each track, part of a run of collaborations the two have kept going across 2026. Yebba joins on "Cold Shoulder," adding to a shared history that already includes "Yebba's Heartbreak" off of 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and "DIE TRYING" with PartyNextDoor from 2025’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.
The two songs first surfaced in Drake's FOMO short film, which premiered Sept. 15 and was briefly pulled from YouTube before a re-upload two days later. They reached streaming services Friday, Oct. 2 as part of the expanded HABIBTI (FOMO) edition.
Drake announced a 2027 world tour during the FOMO premiere. It was also recently reported that Drake would not be submitting his albums Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.