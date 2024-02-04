Drake Talks Rihanna Collab “Work” During Tour Kickoff: ‘I Don’t Sing This Song Anymore’

Drake wants to move on from one of his biggest collaborations.

The rapper kicked off his It’s All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?, with J. Cole on Saturday in Tampa, Florida. Further into the concert, Drake appeared inside of a flying stage lift as the speakers played a remix of his 2016 collaboration with Rihanna, “Work.”

“I don’t sing this song anymore. You can sing it for me,” Drake told the crowd. Per footage of the concert uploaded by CULTCERT on YouTube, Drizzy ultimately sang along to bits of his verse and the last chorus.