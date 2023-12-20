Rihanna Says Her Next Creative Chapter Is an 'Era of Discovery'

Looking back at the covers—which represented her musical eras up until that point—Rihanna was asked to describe the era she's in now. "I'm in an era of discovery," she told Complex. "And maybe it's rediscovery because so much is changing, and some things are fleeting. And some things are yet to be discovered, right? And I'm in the center of all of that."

She continued, "So I'm not on a landing yet, but I'm excited for what is to come because I have the feeling of what it is. But I can't put it into words, and I know the journey is going to be exciting of getting there. And that's not just with fashion or my daily routine... with music, all of it! I'm really excited to explore things right now."

Rihanna's most recent album, Anti, was released in 2016, but the multi-hyphenate artist has delved into the business world with brands Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and FENTY X PUMA. She's slowly ventured back into music, appearing on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on songs "Lift Me Up" and "Born Again." She headlined Apple Music's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February, where she also debuted a baby bump, and later gave birth to her second child, Riot Rose.