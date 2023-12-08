Nicki Minaj’s 'Pink Friday 2' Album: Features and Production Credits

As those who've been spending a lot of time in Gag City this week are already very well aware, Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday sequel is out now.

Ahead of the release of the album, Nicki's first in over five years, she teased this chapter of her career as the "biggest gift" she's "ever given humanity." At 22 tracks and more than 70 minutes in length, Nicki's fifth studio album does indeed give fans plenty to obsess over in the coming days.

To aid in that process, we've compiled all of the album's features and production credits, as adapated from Spotify. We recently did the same for Drake's For All the Dogs, its subsequent Scary Hours 3 expansion pack, and Bad Bunny's Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

See the Pink Friday 2 credits below.

“Are You Gone Already”

Written by: Finneas O'Connell, Onika Maraj

Produced by: FINNEAS

“Barbie Dangerous”

Written by: Anthony Henderson, Bryon McCane, Christopher Wallace, Kameron Cole, Kendall Taylor, Onika Maraj, Sean Combs, Steven Howse, Steven Jordan, Tate Kobang

Produced by: Hollywood Cole, YG! Beats, Tate Kobang

“FTCU”

Written by: Jacob Canady, Joshua Luellen, Juaquin Malphurs, Onika Maraj

Produced by: ATL Jacob

“Beep Beep”

Written by: Gavin Valencia, Onika Maraj, Shane Lindstrom

Produced by: Murda Beatz, OJ Finessey

“Fallin 4 U”

Written by: Darryon Bunton, Jacob Canady, Onika Maraj

Produced by: ATL Jacob, DB!

“Let Me Calm Down” f/ J. Cole

Written by: Derrick Miller, Jacob Canady, Jermaine Cole, Ofer Shaul Ishai, Onika Maraj

Produced by: ATL Jacob, Hendrix Smoke, Kuji

“RNB” f/ Lil Wayne & Tate Kobang

Written by: Dwayne Carter, Joshua Goods, Kendall Taylor, Onika Maraj, Tomislav Ratesic

Produced by: YG! Beats, Dystinkt Beats, Tate Kobang

“Pink Birthday”

Written by: Amir Sims, Chase Lieberman, Jacques Webster, Leland Wayne, Matthew Samuels, Michael Dean, Onika Maraj, Peter Mellin, Shubhkarman Pruthi, Sonny Uwaezuoke

Produced by: Boi-1da, Fierce, 116, Apollo Parker

“Needle” f/ Drake

Written by: A. Graham, Johann Deterville, Matthew Samuels, Onika Maraj, Rahiem Hurlock

Produced by: Boi-1da, YogiTheProducer

“Cowgirl” f/ Lourdiz

Written by: Alyssa Lourdiz Cantu, Onika Maraj, Rocco Valdes, Ryan Ogren, Łukasz Gottwald

Produced by: Dr. Luke

“Everybody” f/ Lil Uzi Vert

Written by: Isaiah Henry, Jesper Mortensen, Joshua Goods, Onika Maraj, Symere Woods

Produced by: DJ Smallz 732, Tate Kobang

“Big Difference”

Written by: Derrick Milano, Isaac De Boni, Jahmal Gwin, Keanu Torres, Marcus Slade, Michael Mule, Onika Maraj

Produced by: BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Keanu Beats, Slade Da Monsta

“Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

Written by: Darryl McCorkell, Eddie Perez, Irvin Whitlow, Joshua Goods, Josiah Muhammad, Kevin Andre Price, Kirsten Allyssa Spencer, Lumidee Cedeno, Onika Maraj, Steven Marsden, Teddy Mendez

Produced by: Go Grizzly, Cheeze Beatz

“Forward From Trini (feat. Skillibeng & Skeng)”

Written by: Dave Kelly, Emelio Lynch, Emwah Warmington, Kevaun Douglas, Onika Maraj, Rowan Melhado, Sebastian Loers

Produced by: Basbeats, Melio Sounds

“Pink Friday Girls”

Written by: Alyssa Lourdiz Cantu, Jeremy Reid, Onika Maraj, Robert Hazard, Ryan Ogren

Produced by: J Reid

“Super Freaky Girl”

Written by: Aaron Joseph, Alonzo Miller, Gamal "Lunchmoney" Lewis, Malibu Babie, Onika Maraj, Rick James, Vaughn Oliver, Łukasz Gottwald

Produced by: Dr. Luke, Aaron Joseph, Vaughn Oliver, Malibu Babie

“Bahm Bahm”

Written by: Jessica Lynn Carpenter, Joshua Goods, Onika Maraj

Produced by: Jess Carp, Tate Kobang

“My Life”

Written by: Chris Stein, Debbie Harry, Donald Cannon, Onika Maraj, Sean Momberger, Tate Kobang

Produced by: Don Cannon, Sean Momberger

“Nicki Hendrix” f/ Future

Written by: Brandon Hamlin, Nayvadius Wilburn, Onika Maraj, Vincent "Life" Shaw

Produced by: B HAM, Vincent "Life" Shaw

“Blessings” f/ Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Written by: Benjamin Saint Fort, Christian Beau Anastasiou Astrop, Jeremiah Raisen, Onika Maraj, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Produced by: BNYX®, SADPONY, Beau Nox

“Last Time I Saw You”

Written by: Alex Bak, Colin Franken, Derrick Miller, Jacob Canady, Lesidney Ragland, Onika Maraj

Produced by: ATL Jacob, TooDope!, Hendrix Smoke, Alex Bak, Frankie Bash

“Just the Memories”

Written by: Colin York, Georges Konan, Habib Defoundoux, James Dean, Jerry Butler, John Bristol, John Glover, Lyn Marshall, Moses Davis, Onika Maraj

Produced by: Bone Collector, Habib Defoundoux