Nicki Minaj Refuses to Perform "Starships" at New Year's Eve Event: 'I Don't Like It'

Nicki Minaj has indicated that she won't be performing her smash hit "Starships" anytime soon.

The Pink Friday 2 rapper rang in the New Year with a headlining performance at Miami nightclub E11EVEN on Sunday, Dec. 31, but she stopped the show at one point to address the crowd when "Starships" started to play briefly. "Psyche, psyche, psyche," she said as the music stopped. "I don't perform that song no more, y'all." She was met with jeers from the audience, to which she replied, "I don't like it, what y'all want me to do?"