Drake Claims Kendrick Called 2Pac's Estate to Get "Taylor Made" Diss Taken Down, Denies Sending Cease and Desist

Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar continues to escalate, with another diss track and a slew of new accusations.
“Family Matters” arrived late Friday night. It marks the latest response from Drake, 37, following 36-year-old Lamar’s back-to-back diss tracks released earlier this week: “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA.”
Drake initially took the beef to the next level with “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made (Freestyle),” in response to Kendrick's verse on "Like That." The freestyle was eventually removed from streaming services after the estate of Tupac Shakur threatened to sue Drake for using an unauthorized AI-generated verse of the late rapper.
With “Family Matters,” the Canadian rapper is now accusing K. Dot of reaching out to 2Pac’s estate to have “Taylor Made” taken down.
Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go hand him a Grammy right now.
Where is your uncle at? Cause I wanna talk to the man of the house.
West Coast n***as do fades, right? Come get this ass whoopin’, I’m handin’ ‘em out.
You wanna take up for Pharrell? Then come get his legacy out of my house.
A cease and desist is for hoes, can’t listen to lies that come out of your mouth.
You called the Tupac estate and begged ‘em to sue me and get that shit down.
If this accusation is giving you déjà vu, it’s because Kendrick made a similar claim on “Euphoria” alleging that Drake issued a cease and desist for “Like That” with Future, 40, and Metro Boomin, 30.
Snitching to the 2Pac estate wasn’t nearly the most scathing part of “Family Matters.” On the track, Drake accuses Lamar of domestic violence and infidelity towards his fiancée, Whitney Alford, and insinuates he's a hypocrite for questioning Drake’s Blackness since Alford is also mixed.
You the black messiah wifing up a mixed queen
And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem
On some Bobby shit I wanna know what Whitney need
All that puppy love was over in your late teens
Why you never hold your son and tell him say cheese?
We coulda left the kids outta this, don't blame me
You a dog and you know it, you just play sweet
Your baby mama captions always screamin, "save me"
Further into the track, Drake adds:
They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat up your queen
The picture you painted ain't what it seems
As pointed out by Complex’s Trace William Cowen, Drake was brought out as a special guest on Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, just hours after “Euphoria” was released.
Later in the evening, Drake hinted at what was to come for his next entry in the rap wars of 2024, telling the crowd, "You know what time it is, you know what I gotta do."