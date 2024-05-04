Drake Claims Kendrick Called 2Pac's Estate to Get "Taylor Made" Diss Taken Down, Denies Sending Cease and Desist

Drake initially took the beef to the next level with “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made (Freestyle),” in response to Kendrick's verse on "Like That." The freestyle was eventually removed from streaming services after the estate of Tupac Shakur threatened to sue Drake for using an unauthorized AI-generated verse of the late rapper.

With “Family Matters,” the Canadian rapper is now accusing K. Dot of reaching out to 2Pac’s estate to have “Taylor Made” taken down.

Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go hand him a Grammy right now.

Where is your uncle at? Cause I wanna talk to the man of the house.

West Coast n***as do fades, right? Come get this ass whoopin’, I’m handin’ ‘em out.

You wanna take up for Pharrell? Then come get his legacy out of my house.

A cease and desist is for hoes, can’t listen to lies that come out of your mouth.

You called the Tupac estate and begged ‘em to sue me and get that shit down.

If this accusation is giving you déjà vu, it’s because Kendrick made a similar claim on “Euphoria” alleging that Drake issued a cease and desist for “Like That” with Future, 40, and Metro Boomin, 30.