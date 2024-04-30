The 6-minute record sees K.Dot appear to accuse Drizzy of sending a cease and desist to prevent “Like That” from releasing.

“Try cease and desist on the ‘Like That’ record / Oh, what? You ain't like that record / ‘Back to Back,’ I like that record,” Lamar raps towards the end of the song, at around the 4:45 minute mark.

Kung Fu Kenny’s claims follow news that the 6 God allegedly sent a cease and desist to French Montana back in 2021, per Rick Ross’ diss track, “Champagne Moments."

“I unfollowed you, n***a, 'cause you sent the motherfuckin' cease-and-desist to French Montana, n***a.”

Though Drake's motivations are unknown, fans speculated it was for the song “Splash Brothers,” which was slated to be included on French’s 2021 project, They Got Amnesia.

This story is being updated.