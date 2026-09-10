Selena’s Widower Chris Pérez Says He’s ‘Not Getting Involved’ With A.B. Quintanilla’s Lawsuit

Chris Pérez is telling fans to leave his name out of the escalating legal fight between Selena Quintanilla's siblings. On Thursday (Sept. 10), Selena’s widower shared a post to his Instagram to say he has no intention of aligning himself with either party in the dispute now playing out between A.B. Quintanilla and Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga.

“This is me….NOT getting involved in any kind of legal capacity with either side,” he captioned the post. “Please, stop tagging me in your posts….that means you. These social media ‘reporter’ guys are so lame…and (seemingly) getting fed false info just like goldfish get fed their goldfish food. I hope they eat enough food that their belly explodes!!!!” Pérez and Selena eloped in 1992 and was her husband at the time of her death in 1995. His name has circulated in the current back-and-forth because of a decades-old arrangement: a May 1995 Estate Properties Agreement, described in a 2018 Texas Court of Appeals opinion, gave Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla ownership of certain entertainment properties tied to the late singer’s name, voice, signature, photograph and likeness, according to Hola. Pérez, Abraham, Marcella Quintanilla, A.B. and Suzette all signed it. Filings from a later legal fight between Abraham and Pérez state that Pérez agreed to a 25 percent share of net profits from those properties in exchange for signing. Courthouse News has reported the arrangement split net profits four ways among Pérez, Abraham, A.B. and Suzette. Pérez and Abraham then spent years in litigation after Pérez tried to develop a television project drawn from his memoir To Selena, With Love. That case was resolved in 2021, per ABC News.

What is going on between A.B. Quintanilla and his sister Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga?

Last Tuesday (Sept. 1), A.B. Quintanilla announced that he will be pursuing legal action against his sister Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga over unspecified “facts and circumstances” that also relate to their late father Abraham Quintanilla, who died in December 2025. Suzette and her mother Marcella issued a joint statement the following day, saying Suzette has never been served with a lawsuit and knew nothing of the proceedings A.B. described. They said they could not locate any public case matching his account and called A.B.’s insinuations “false.” "Suzette has not stolen, misappropriated or improperly taken money or property belonging to A.B., Abraham, Marcella, Chris, or any family-owned or jointly owned business," the statement read. The statement also clarified that Suzette has “no intention” of selling off Selena’s personal belongings and insisted that a potential sale of ownership interest “should not be mischaracterized” as the sale of Selena’s personal belongings.