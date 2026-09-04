Selena's Widower on Fans Criticizing Estate-Approved Beyoncé Track: 'Say What You Want'

Selena’s widower, Chris Pérez, has responded to fans criticizing Beyoncé’s “Irreemplazable (Como La Flor),” a newly released version of the 35-time Grammy winner’s B’Day track “Irreplaceable.”

As previously reported, the song, included on a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Bey’s album, samples Selena’s “Como La Flor.” Pérez initially commemorated the estate-approved track’s rollout with an Instagram post on Thursday (Sept. 3), praising it as an example of “two icons doing what they do.”

However, some fans were less than thrilled, spurring Pérez to hop into the comments and offer a bit more on what he views as the timeliness and importance of the Selena and Bey pairing.

“Say what you want,” Pérez wrote, as seen below. “Shout out to Beyoncé for showing respect to an ICON. Some of you can be a bit much at times. I understand your opinion. BUT, you're used to hearing the original version of ‘Como La Flor’ performed by the original, baddest, most iconic singer/performer...Selena.”

Pérez continued: “In my opinion, nobody will ever, CAN ever, top Selena's performance. But, dammit... can't you just appreciate that another iconic/amazing artist (Beyoncé) chose to highlight Selena in this way? ESPECIALLY in today's musical climate? All love.”