Music

Selena's Widower on Fans Criticizing Estate-Approved Beyoncé Track: 'Say What You Want'

"Some of you can be a bit much at times," Chris Pérez said amid reactions to Beyoncé's newly released "Irreemplazable (Como La Flor)."

Selena holding a Grammy in a white dress; Beyoncé holding a Grammy in a metallic gown. Both are smiling on stage.
Images via Getty/Arlene Richie & Getty/Frazer Harrison

Selena’s widower, Chris Pérez, has responded to fans criticizing Beyoncé’s “Irreemplazable (Como La Flor),” a newly released version of the 35-time Grammy winner’s B’Day track “Irreplaceable.”

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As previously reported, the song, included on a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Bey’s album, samples Selena’s “Como La Flor.” Pérez initially commemorated the estate-approved track’s rollout with an Instagram post on Thursday (Sept. 3), praising it as an example of “two icons doing what they do.”

However, some fans were less than thrilled, spurring Pérez to hop into the comments and offer a bit more on what he views as the timeliness and importance of the Selena and Bey pairing.

“Say what you want,” Pérez wrote, as seen below. “Shout out to Beyoncé for showing respect to an ICON. Some of you can be a bit much at times. I understand your opinion. BUT, you're used to hearing the original version of ‘Como La Flor’ performed by the original, baddest, most iconic singer/performer...Selena.”

Pérez continued: “In my opinion, nobody will ever, CAN ever, top Selena's performance. But, dammit... can't you just appreciate that another iconic/amazing artist (Beyoncé) chose to highlight Selena in this way? ESPECIALLY in today's musical climate? All love.”

The original “Como La Flor” was released back in 1992 as the second single from Selena’s Entre a Mi Mundo album. It drew immediate and sustained critical acclaim, with its timelessness made clear by its use in a Euphoria episode back in 2021.

Selena, just 23 at the time, was fatally shot by fan club president Yolanda Saldívar in Texas in 1995.

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