Selena’s Brother A.B. Quintanilla Responds to Mother and Sister’s Joint Statement: ‘I Don’t Lie’

A.B. Quintanilla, the brother of the late “Queen of Tejano Music” Selena, is responding to the statement released by his mother Marcella Quintanilla and sister Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga — a statement that said he was making “false accusations” about his family members and damaging their reputations. “I don't lie,” A.B. wrote in his latest statement shared on Wednesday (Sept. 2). “Suzette and her lawyers were notified with the corresponding documents via certified mail and electronic mail. She was notified of a lawsuit related to her fiduciary duties, that is, her legal obligations to act with loyalty, transparency and in the best interests of those she was responsible to.”

He continued, “She responded, but did not provide what was being requested: contracts, documentation and financial information. Those fundamental requirements were left unanswered. What she did under the excuse of using my mom for convenience. She had no idea what was really happening around her and never had any participation in anything.” A.B. says that his lawyer will speak out on Friday (Sept. 4) where “many things will be made clear.” The former bassist for Selena y Los Dinos announced on Tuesday (Sept. 1) that he was pursuing legal action against his sister in relation to unspecified “facts and circumstances” related to their father, Abraham Quintanilla, who died in December 2025. In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, Suzette and Marcella called A.B.’s insinuations “false.” They also claimed that they have “never” been served with a lawsuit nor able to locate any court-filed complaint regarding A.B.’s allegations. “Those insinuations are false. There was no theft by Suzette. Suzette has not stolen, misappropriated, or improperly taken money or property belonging to A.B., Abraham, Marcella, Chris, Selena's estate, or any family-owned or jointly owned business,” read the statement.

Suzette and Marcella’s statement also said they have “no intention” of selling off Selena’s personal items, insisting that a potential sale of ownership interest “should not be mischaracterized” as the sale of the late singer’s belongings. “We are also unaware of any wrongdoing by Abraham that supports what A.B. now appears to be suggesting about his father,” the statement continued. “Words such as ‘facts’ and ‘evidence’ have meaning. If A.B. has evidence that Suzette stole or misappropriated anything, he should present it. If he is alleging wrongdoing by Abraham, he should clearly state what he is alleging rather than leaving the public to speculate about a man who is no longer here to respond for himself.” “We love A.B. He is our son and brother. But loving someone does not require us to accept false accusations or remain silent while the reputations of Suzette, Abraham, and our family are called into question. We will continue to protect our family, Abraham's memory, Selena's legacy, and the truth,” the statement concluded.

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