Selena's Brother A.B. Has Filed a Lawsuit Against His Sister, Suzette

Abraham Isaac “A.B.” Quintanilla III, the older brother of the late singer-songwriter Selena, has confirmed that he is taking legal action against his sister, Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga.

In a post shared on Instagram, in both Spanish and English, A.B. said that he received “numerous calls and inquiries” about a potential lawsuit against his sister and decided to publicly clarify the situation.

“Yes, there is a lawsuit related to Suzette Arriaga, as well as to facts and circumstances related to my father, Abraham Quintanilla,” he wrote, as seen in the post below. Their father died late last year at the age of 86.

“The lawsuit is part of a process that began a few months ago, but what led me to this point did not start a few months ago,” he continued. “It comes from years. Years of accumulated situations, decisions and circumstances that for a long time I chose to keep silent out of respect, out of loyalty, and above all, because it involved my own family… There are things I have discovered and experienced during this process that have deeply impacted me.”

He said that he will not be granting interviews or “entering into details of the case at this time,” but suggested there’s “years of history” to back up his case.