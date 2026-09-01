Music

Selena's Brother A.B. Has Filed a Lawsuit Against His Sister, Suzette

In a statement shared on Instagram, A.B. Quintanilla confirmed that he's pursuing litigation against his sister but declined to elaborate further.

Suzette Quintanilla and A.B. Quintanilla attend 2022 Univision Upfront at River Pavillion at the Jacob Javits Center on May 17, 2022 in New York City.
Rob Kim / Stringer via Getty Images

Abraham Isaac “A.B.” Quintanilla III, the older brother of the late singer-songwriter Selena, has confirmed that he is taking legal action against his sister, Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga.

In a post shared on Instagram, in both Spanish and English, A.B. said that he received “numerous calls and inquiries” about a potential lawsuit against his sister and decided to publicly clarify the situation.

“Yes, there is a lawsuit related to Suzette Arriaga, as well as to facts and circumstances related to my father, Abraham Quintanilla,” he wrote, as seen in the post below. Their father died late last year at the age of 86.

“The lawsuit is part of a process that began a few months ago, but what led me to this point did not start a few months ago,” he continued. “It comes from years. Years of accumulated situations, decisions and circumstances that for a long time I chose to keep silent out of respect, out of loyalty, and above all, because it involved my own family… There are things I have discovered and experienced during this process that have deeply impacted me.”

He said that he will not be granting interviews or “entering into details of the case at this time,” but suggested there’s “years of history” to back up his case.

“When the right time comes, I will speak,” he added. “I will share my complete version and explain why I had to get to this point. I will do it personally, with clarity and backing up my words with what corresponds… When the time is right, I will tell it.”

It’s unclear what, exactly, A.B. is suing his sister over, but the news comes after she filed a lawsuit against SHEIN earlier this year for an alleged bootleg featuring Selena’s unauthorized image.

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