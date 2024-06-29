Cardi B Upset Over Production Team for Ruining Her Performance: ‘What Am I Paying Y’all N***as For?’

Cardi B is hitting back after she was criticized for calling out her production team.

On Friday night, the “Enough” rapper performed at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California as a headliner for the BET Experience concert event. Other performers on the bill included Gunna, Davido, Sexyy Red, and Jordan Ward.

However, Cardi’s set was apparently plagued with production issues, which she addressed on stage mid-set.