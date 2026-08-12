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Cardi B Says Fans Complaining About Her Music Makes Her Want to Stay in Bed

“I told myself I’d take the summer off."

Cardi B
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cardi B wants her fans to know that complaining about her music doesn’t make her want to keep working.

During an angry new X Spaces, Cardi B addressed her fans who get upset with her release schedule.

“When y’all complain, it doesn’t make me want to sit down and be like, you know, what…. No, it makes me want to say, ‘Bitch shut the fuck up, suck my dick, and I ain’t doing shit,” she said around the two-minute mark. “How about that? That’s the type of person I am.”

She continued on with a lengthy rant, explaining why some of her songs get music videos, others don’t, and why she just wants to relax right now.

“Not everything is going to have the same aesthetic as the other ones,” she said, referencing her past releases. “I know I have not been in the studio. I have not been doing all that shit right now. I told myself I’d take the summer off. I’m going to live my best life. I’m all the way outside.”

Cardi admitted to her fans that when they are “complaining and talking shit,” she wants to “stay in bed” and go hang out with her children.

The BX rapper isn’t lying by revealing that she’s ready to live it up a little as opposed to releasing new music. On Aug. 3, she told the world that she’s planning to have a private New York City celebration to commemorate the success of some of her biggest tracks.

“I think I'm going to throw a party this week in New York,” Cardi said on Instagram Live. “Me and my homegirl is planning it, but it's going to be more of a private party. Like, I want the n****s with the money … and I need the bad bitches.”

Cardi then went into vulgar detail about her invite list. “If you fuck one of my baby daddies, I don't give a fuck,” she said. “Because if the n****s with the money got to be in the building, then I need the hoes, I need the eaters, the slurpers, and the takers. I need the bitches that take dick, suck dick, fuck dick, eat dick. I don’t care if you fuck any of my dads, bitch. … I need the certified eaters, what's up?”

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