Blue Ivy’s Appearance on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Meant to Be One-off Performance

Beyoncé almost didn’t let Blue Ivy Carter perform on the Renaissance World Tour.
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé had its Los Angeles premiere on Saturday with a special chrome carpet event. According to The New York Times, the film weaves clips from Bey’s high-octane performances with rare behind-the-scenes moments of the stadium tour.
One of the biggest takeaways from the film included a spotlight on the singer’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who took the stage to perform “My Power” and “Black Parade” throughout the tour.
Per the Times, the film reveals that the now-iconic moment was meant to be a one-off performance that almost never happened at all. “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her ‘no,’” Beyonce reportedly says in the film.
After some convincing, Carter made her Renaissance debut on May 26 at the Stade de France in Paris. The “Alien Superstar” singer was upset when she learned that Carter had read comments on social media that criticized her performance. Instead of quitting, the pre-teen simply trained even harder for future stops of the tour to the delight of her mother. The hard work clearly paid off, as seen in side-by-side videos that chronicled Blue Ivy’s growth as a performer.
Carter also appears several times in the film, offering her most honest takes on the show’s stage design, setlist, and more.
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, featuring appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, and the original members of Destiny’s Child, opens in theaters on Dec. 1