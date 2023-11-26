Blue Ivy’s Appearance on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Meant to Be One-off Performance

Beyoncé almost didn’t let Blue Ivy Carter perform on the Renaissance World Tour.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé had its Los Angeles premiere on Saturday with a special chrome carpet event. According to The New York Times, the film weaves clips from Bey’s high-octane performances with rare behind-the-scenes moments of the stadium tour.

One of the biggest takeaways from the film included a spotlight on the singer’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who took the stage to perform “My Power” and “Black Parade” throughout the tour.

Per the Times, the film reveals that the now-iconic moment was meant to be a one-off performance that almost never happened at all. “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her ‘no,’” Beyonce reportedly says in the film.