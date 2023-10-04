Blue Ivy’s Stage Presence Evolution on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Documented in Side-by-Side Videos

“I could not be more proud of my beautiful granddaughter. She worked so hard.! She is a true talent. Good at so many things, and keeps surprising us every day with her mature, intelligent analogies of everything in life at 11 years old,” she wrote in her caption. “She is so wise beyond her years hard-working never backs down from a challenge. She is kind and loyal and wise and beautiful. Go Blue !!!!!! Love and Godspeed.”

At the top of the year, Blue Ivy sang “Brown Skin Girl” with Beyoncé for a special invite-only event to celebrate the unofficial opening of the upscale Dubai hotel, Atlantis the Royal. Five months later, Blue Ivy made her Renaissance Tour debut on May 26 at the Stade de France stadium just north of Paris. Blue performed the songs “My Power” off of The Lion King: The Gift and 2020’s “Black Parade” to a sold-out crowd of nearly 69,000 concertgoers.