Destiny's Child Reunites in New Trailer for Beyoncé's 'Renaissance: A Film'

The BeyHive had a sentimental start to Thanksgiving Day.

On Thursday morning, Beyoncé released the full-length trailer to her upcoming music documentary and concert film, Renaissance: A Film, which debuts in theaters worldwide on December 1. The first look came during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, when Beyoncé shared the trailer in a pre-recorded clip for the event.

Making cameos in the 2-minute trailer are Beyoncé's parents, Mathew Knowles and Tina Knowles-Lawson, sister Solange, husband Jay-Z, and children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. But the biggest surprise came at the 40-second mark of the trailer. Attending one of Beyoncé's Houston shows in September were Destiny Child members Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, the latter three who were original members of the group, which formed in the 1990s.

Additional cameos in the trailer include Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross and Megan Thee Stallion, who joined Beyoncé onstage in Los Angeles and Houston, respectively. "I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point," Beyoncé said in a voiceover from the trailer. "We are creating our own world. This is my reward. No one can take that away from me."

The film “accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri," according to an official synopsis.

"It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," the synopsis continues. "Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."