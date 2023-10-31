Tina Knowles Says Beyoncé Gets 'Really Mean' Backstage: ‘We Laughed About This Recently’

“We laughed about this recently because I was saying, ‘Girl, you get really mean back there,’” Knowles said around the 9-minute mark, as the host and audience laughed. “And I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore because I used to do the quick change.”

Tina continued, “We laugh because she used to do ‘Flaws and All,’ and she would say, ‘I’m a bitch in the morning.’ And I be like, ‘And the evening too.’ … After we get off, she say, ‘Mama, I’m so sorry.’ And I’m like, ‘I know.’ And sometimes she be crying. And I was like, ‘She crying ‘cause she know she just said some crazy stuff to us.’"

“But that’s the heat of the moment. Because you trying to get your shoes on and everybody’s waiting. If someone’s messing up or they lose the shoes, you messed up the whole show.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Knowles revealed just how proud she is of her granddaughter Blue Ivy for performing every night on her mother’s Renaissance Tour.

“Me and her dad, we were together every night. He would come to the front, where I was, and watch that,” Knowles said. “I was in tears and he was grinning so hard, I thought his face would hurt.… I was nervous the first night because she’s only 11 years old. And I was like, ‘To get in front of 70,000 people at 11 is huge.’”