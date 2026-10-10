ADÉLA Thankful for Karol G's 'Nicole Kidman' Support: 'I Might Cry'

ADÉLA is having a huge moment thanks to her latest single — and Karol G has been showing her a lot of support. On Friday (October 9), during her concert at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, the 22-year-old rising pop star took a moment to thank the Colombian superstar for sharing her single "Nicole Kidman" to her Instagram Stories and for encouraging her fans to help send the song to the top of the charts.

"I would like to thank Karol G for posting me on her story today," ADÉLA told the crowd, as seen in the clip below. "I love you, Karol G! I love you so much."

She continued: "It’s really crazy. You guys, I’m getting appreciation from people that I worship and are my idols. So, I might cry about that later tonight. Not now ‘cause I’m not about to cry here on the stage. But at home alone, I might!"

Karol G shared her support for the single on her Instagram Story on Friday, writing: "MAMIII [pink heart emoji] GO GET THAT #1." ADÉLA reposted the IG Story and wrote: "I LOVE YOU KAROL G [crying emojis] [pink heart emoji]."

Some fans may be familiar with ADÉLA from her participation in the 2023 Dream Academy survival competition where she competed for a spot in KATSEYE but was ultimately eliminated. Her journey with the K-pop-style competition was documented in the Netflix series Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE. Her former fellow Dream Academy trainees, Lara and Megan from KATSEYE along with SAINT SATINE's Emily, were in attendance at ADÉLA’s L.A. concert.

ADÉLA's "Nicole Kidman" has been climbing the charts for weeks. The song reached No. 2 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart on September 21, then jumped from No. 45 to No. 22 on the Hot 100 on the strength of rising U.S. streaming, per Billboard. Released in early September, ADÉLA’s debut album PRIMA entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4. The single "Ain't in LA" made her the first Slovak artist to reach the Hot 100. For the week of October 10, "Nicole Kidman" shifted down to No. 12 on the Hot 100 chart after originally peaking at No. 11. In a recent interview, the singer told W Magazine she got fixated on Kidman after watching Eyes Wide Shut, then wore a corset so tight to a Golden Globes party that the comparison stuck. "I’ve never been in a movie, but I got all glammed up, and my corset was so tight that I thought, 'I feel like Nicole Kidman right now,'" she said. According to People, Kidman told a fan at the London premiere of Practical Magic 2 that she planned to catch ADÉLA perform in Nashville.

Shop for ADÉLA and Karol G at Complex.