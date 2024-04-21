50 Cent on Lil Uzi Vert's Coachella Outfit: ‘What Make You Do That Bro?’

50 Cent doesn’t know what to make of Lil Uzi Vert’s Coachella look.

Uzi returned to the desert on Saturday for the second weekend of the 2024 Coachella Music Festival. Along with their Roc-A-Fella chain, the 29-year-old rapper donned a red cropped top with lifted shoulder pads and exposed midriff, matching red pants, red nails, white ruffle high socks with red sneakers.

To complete the look, Uzi carried around a custom Chrome Hearts Birkin bag, as pointed out by Drip.

Fifty, 48, shared a photo taken of the flamboyant rapper during their Coachella set while posing on the ground against a set of stairs.