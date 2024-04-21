50 Cent on Lil Uzi Vert's Coachella Outfit: ‘What Make You Do That Bro?’

50 Cent doesn’t know what to make of Lil Uzi Vert’s Coachella look.
Uzi returned to the desert on Saturday for the second weekend of the 2024 Coachella Music Festival. Along with their Roc-A-Fella chain, the 29-year-old rapper donned a red cropped top with lifted shoulder pads and exposed midriff, matching red pants, red nails, white ruffle high socks with red sneakers.
To complete the look, Uzi carried around a custom Chrome Hearts Birkin bag, as pointed out by Drip.
Fifty, 48, shared a photo taken of the flamboyant rapper during their Coachella set while posing on the ground against a set of stairs.
“Something is in the water 😧what make you do that bro?” wrote Fifty on his Instagram.
The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper isn’t the only one who had something to say about Uzi’s getup at Coachella. DJ Akademiks got on a livestream to share a bizarre theory that Uzi is somehow trying to “outgay” Playboi Carti.
“I think Uzi was sitting back watching Carti wearing that thong and he said ‘What? This motherfucker is trying to out-gay me?’” said Akademiks. “Then he sees his fellow brother— you gotta remember Philly is the city of brotherly love, no Diddy— Then he sees Meek Mill at the freak offs with Diddy, busting it wide open, screaming to the rock, ‘Get up.’”
Akademiks continued, “He's seeing all of the shit. Zesty … And he walked out there with a Birkin and a crop top.”
Lil Uzi Vert began using they/them pronouns in July 2022 but insisted they’re not gay on the track “Flooded the Face” from their Pink Tape album released last July.
Uzi’s girlfriend, City Girls rapper JT, 31, came to their defense after their first Coachella performance last weekend was criticized for voguing and performing dips on stage.
“Y'all obsession with someone you don't have to deal with is spooky asf,” wrote JT to a user on X (formerly known as Twitter). “What is it to you? Why do you need answers skint head?”