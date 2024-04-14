JT Responds to Fan Questioning Lil Uzi Vert’s Coachella Dance Moves: ‘What Is It to You?’

JT is defending her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert after their Coachella performance.
The City Girls rapper, 31, revealed in a series of tweets that despite her busy schedule, she made her way out to the West Coast to catch Uzi, 29, during their 2024 Coachella Music Festival set on Friday.
“Making time to support the ppl you love no matter how busy you are is important! Ppl always remember who shows up!,” wrote JT on Saturday via X (formerly known as Twitter).
“I just woke up body aching from running through Coachella like a maniac to catch Uzi set to cause I shot a video day before I had to be from Boston back to LA call time was 6am then to Coachella the next day,” she added. “Now Im headed to Miami ! But I made it to everything I needed to & so full of joy.”
Uzi’s high-energy festival set included a performance of an unreleased song, presumably from their upcoming final album Luv is Rage 3, that featured them voguing and doing dips (also known as “death drops”) over a looping "yas, yas, yas."
“Wait wait wait Lil Uzi was Voguinglast night😳 and he did the death drop !!! Now @ThegirlJT we need answers now ma ma,” wrote a user on X.
JT caught wind of the post and replied with, “You actually need edges. Y'all obsession with someone you don't have to deal with is spooky asf! What is it to you? Why do you need answers skint head?”
Uzi, who began using they/them pronouns in July 2022, shot down speculation that they’re gay on their Pink Tape album, released last year.
On “Flooded the Face,” the opening song of the album, Uzi raps, “First of all, I fuck eight bitches a day / How could you ever say Lil’ Uzi gay? / Fuck four of ‘em raw, fuck four ‘em safe.”
JT is currently on her first solo headlining tour which kicked off in Houston, Texas on March 23, according to Uproxx. She will play her final show in Kansas City, Missouri on April 27.