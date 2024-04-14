JT Responds to Fan Questioning Lil Uzi Vert’s Coachella Dance Moves: ‘What Is It to You?’

JT is defending her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert after their Coachella performance.

The City Girls rapper, 31, revealed in a series of tweets that despite her busy schedule, she made her way out to the West Coast to catch Uzi, 29, during their 2024 Coachella Music Festival set on Friday.

“Making time to support the ppl you love no matter how busy you are is important! Ppl always remember who shows up!,” wrote JT on Saturday via X (formerly known as Twitter).