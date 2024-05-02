Watch Kai Cenat Do the Worm on Stage After Nicki Minaj Brings Him Out During Brooklyn Concert

Onika joined Cenat’s stream last December following the release of her album. She gave the 22-year-old his flowers.

"I need to make sure that you are being lifted up so that you can do all the amazing things you've been doing," Minaj said on the stream. "You have created a dope lane for yourself. And to be that young and to already have something like this mastered, I didn't have it all figured out at that age. So I have to give you your props, and the fact that you love and respect your mama."



