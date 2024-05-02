Watch Kai Cenat Do the Worm on Stage After Nicki Minaj Brings Him Out During Brooklyn Concert

Kai Cenat pulled up to Nicki Minaj’s Brooklyn show.
Minaj is currently on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour and stopped at the Barclays Center on Wednesday night. Cenat made a special appearance at her performance, hitting a lot of moves, including the worm, during her Lil Uzi Vert-featuring Pink Friday 2 album cut, “Everybody.”
Minaj also brought out Cyndi Lauper to perform "Pink Friday Girls."
The rapper has had previous special guests come out on her tour, including Bia, Big Sean, and Drake.
Onika joined Cenat’s stream last December following the release of her album. She gave the 22-year-old his flowers.
"I need to make sure that you are being lifted up so that you can do all the amazing things you've been doing," Minaj said on the stream. "You have created a dope lane for yourself. And to be that young and to already have something like this mastered, I didn't have it all figured out at that age. So I have to give you your props, and the fact that you love and respect your mama."