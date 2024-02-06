Playboi Carti's Viral Mix-and-Match Outfit Included Pieces From Balenciaga, Tom Ford, Nike, and More

Playboi Carti recently hit the streets and pulled off his most daring look yet.
In a new set of now-viral images from a gas station in Los Angeles, the "EVILJ0RDAN" rapper wore a multi-brand outfit, each piece bearing a military style. Carti rocked a Balenciaga deconstructed zip-up jacket covered by a vintage U.S. Navy life preserver vest, camo NBHD shorts, a black MyLec Hockey goalie mask, embossed logo handle boots from TELFAR, with Nike Pro compression shorts and Tom Ford compression boxer briefs.
Carti's unique outfit has social media buzzing, with many talking about his inner bodysuit from the Instagram post above, which is a mesh Rick Owens and Champion collaboration.
The Atlanta native was reportedly with Kanye West for a studio session, as Carti'spreparing to release his third studio album, Music. West co-produced the 28-year-old's December single "2024," where he appeared in the music video wearing a similarly black fit, with scenes ironically filmed outside a gas station.
In other Carti news, the rapper caught Twitch streamer Adin Ross lacking this week, making a cameo on Ross' livestream for six minutes after allegedly being paid $50,000.
Carti's long-delayed Antagonist Tour begins this month, with support from Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.