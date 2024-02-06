Playboi Carti's Viral Mix-and-Match Outfit Included Pieces From Balenciaga, Tom Ford, Nike, and More

Playboi Carti recently hit the streets and pulled off his most daring look yet.

In a new set of now-viral images from a gas station in Los Angeles, the "EVILJ0RDAN" rapper wore a multi-brand outfit, each piece bearing a military style. Carti rocked a Balenciaga deconstructed zip-up jacket covered by a vintage U.S. Navy life preserver vest, camo NBHD shorts, a black MyLec Hockey goalie mask , embossed logo handle boots from TELFAR , with Nike Pro compression shorts and Tom Ford compression boxer briefs.