The Boy continues to make history.

According to a tweet from Chart Data, Drake has become the first artist in history to generate 50 billion total streams on Spotify.

Drake marked the news via a post to his Instagram Story.

ChartMasters has a breakdown of the data, which includes 35,704,203,269 streams for songs in which Drake is credited as the lead artist. For songs on which Drake is credited as a featured artist, he's amassed a whopping 14,297,795,559 total streams. If you do the math, the total comes to 50,001,998,828 billion streams. And with his next studio album on the way, that number should balloon by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, one of Drake's most frequent collaborators, Future, took to Twitter to congratulate Drizzy for setting another record.

While there's still no official release date for Certified Lover Boy, Drake did announce that it will drop some time in January.