Featured
From thought-provoking docs to some seriously funny comedies, here are 10 Canadian Screen Award nominees you can watch right now on streaming services.Rick Mele
Music
People Surprised Napster Is Still Around After T-Pain Shared Image on How Much Streaming Platforms Pay Artists
The iconic file-sharing service Napster began trending on social media Wednesday after T-Pain shared a tweet comparing how much streaming platforms pay artists.Brad Callas
Kanye West’s eagerly anticipated 10th studio album 'Donda' amassed over 60 million streams in the U.S. on Apple Music in the first 24 hours since its release.Jose Martinez
Kanye West is taking over Chi-Town's Soldier Field tonight, where he will host his latest public listening event for his long-awaited studio album 'Donda.'Joshua Espinoza