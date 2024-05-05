Sisqo Is Confused by Fan Bringing Up His Name During Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef, Replies With Meme

Sisqo doesn't know why people are mentioning him in Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud, which has picked up over the last few days.

On Friday, the singer hopped on social media to see people saying Drake was like him but with better marketing. Sisqo had no clue why the comparisons were being brought up and shared a clip from the Real Housewives of Atlanta where Nene Leakes asks why she's getting involved in drama.

"Now why am I in it, now see how I get thrown into stuff. I aint even did nothing," Leakes says in the clip.