Drake's heavily anticipated next studio album, Certified Lover Boy, will be released this coming January, according to a video posted on his Instagram.

Fittingly, the announcement comes on Drake's 34th birthday, as October's very own recreates some of his most iconic album covers like Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, and Dark Lane Demo Tapes in the teaser above. He even pays subtle homage to the covers of his first two mixtapes Comeback Season and So Far Gone at the beginning, with the young boy reaching for fall leaves falling from the sky. The ominous promo video closes with a shot of "CLB" scribed on the top of Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall, with "January 2021" flashing at the end.